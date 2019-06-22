Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Finn headed to Arizona

Maccelli was drafted 98th overall by the Coyotes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Maccelli is the latest in a growing number of Finnish players who have decided to hone their craft in the USHL. While most of them eventually go on to play collegiate hockey in the United States, Maccelli is due to return home to suit up for Ilves in Liiga next season. This past season, Maccelli finished third in USHL scoring with 31 goals and 72 points in 62 games. His game has improved in each of the past three seasons and Maccelli has top-six potential if everything breaks right. There is a whole bunch of skill here and Arizona will keep an eye on its latest property as he gets set to head back to Europe this coming fall.