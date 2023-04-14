Maccelli notched an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Maccelli finished the campaign with a goal and five helpers over his last six contests. The 22-year-old rookie had 11 goals, 38 assists, 61 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 64 contests. He could earn some votes for the Calder Trophy, but Maccelli's also got a bright future as a top-six playmaker.