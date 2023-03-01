Maccelli notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Maccelli has a goal and six helpers over his last seven contests. He helped out on a Jack McBain tally in the second period of Tuesday's win. Maccelli continues to impress with his playmaking as a rookie. He has four goals, 26 helpers, 33 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances. The 22-year-old should continue to see middle-six usage and some power-play time.