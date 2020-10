Maccelli is playing with Ilves of the Finnish Liiga currently, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Maccelli has posted three goals and six assists in 10 games with Ilves this year, good for third on the team. He had 30 points in 43 outings with the club in 2019-20. It's unclear if the 20-year-old winger will be invited to NHL training camp ahead of the 2020-21 regular season or if he will remain in his native Finland for the whole campaign.