Maccelli (upper body) will play Saturday versus Winnipeg, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Maccelli logged just 6:04 of ice time prior to leaving Thursday's 3-2 win over Columbus. However, he isn't expected to miss any additional action. Maccelli is slated to play on the second line and second power-play unit Saturday. He has registered two goals, 11 points and 25 shots on net through 16 games this campaign.