Maccelli notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Maccelli saw a nine-game point streak snapped last Thursday in St. Louis, and he went two contests without a point. He got back on track by setting up a Jason Zucker power-play marker in the third period Tuesday. Maccelli is up to 11 points (four on the power play), 25 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through 15 outings. He remains on the Coyotes' second line and second power-play unit.
