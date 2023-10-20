Maccelli tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Maccelli picked up both of his assists on the power play, setting up Nick Bjugstad in the opening period and Jason Zucker in the third. The 23-year-old winger showed some playmaking potential last season, tallying 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games. Maccelli could be a potential sleeper this year -- he's skating on the second line with promising rookie Logan Cooley and Jason Zucker, who's coming off a 27-goal campaign. Maccelli's also averaged 2:05 of ice time on the power play through Arizona's first four games.