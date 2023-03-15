Maccelli contributed a goal and an assist in Arizona's 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Tuesday.
Maccelli scored early in the second period to put Arizona up 2-1. He has six goals and 37 points in 50 contests this season. Maccelli has two markers and seven points over his last six games.
