Maccelli was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Maccelli will likely play a role with the Coyotes at some point this season, but it looks like he'll begin the year with Tucson. The 21-year-old had six points in 23 contests with the Coyotes last year, so he looks ready for at least a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Ends slump with helper•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Contributes helper Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Generates assist•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Collects first two helpers•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Gets first NHL goal•