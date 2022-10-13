Maccelli was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Maccelli will likely play a role with the Coyotes at some point this season, but it looks like he'll begin the year with Tucson. The 21-year-old had six points in 23 contests with the Coyotes last year, so he looks ready for at least a bottom-six role.

