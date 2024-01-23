Maccelli posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Maccelli has a helper in each of the last two games. He hasn't stretched a point streak past two contests since his five-game surge from Dec. 7-15. The winger has been pressed into a larger role late with the absence of Nick Schmaltz (upper body), though Maccelli remains a safe bet to play in the top six under most circumstances. Maccelli has seven goals, 24 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 45 appearances.