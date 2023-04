Maccelli notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Maccelli has an assist in three straight games. He set up a Barrett Hayton tally after flubbing a shot of his own in the second period Thursday. Maccelli is up to 46 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances in an impressive rookie campaign for the playmaking winger.