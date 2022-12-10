Maccelli registered two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Maccelli contributed early and late in the game. He had the primary assist on Josh Brown's goal in the opening minute and Lawson Crouse's game-winner with 14 seconds left in the third period. Maccelli has emerged as one of the top rookie playmakers in the league -- he has a goal and seven assists in his last six outings, and 17 of his 19 points on the year have been helpers. He's added 18 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances.