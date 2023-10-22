Maccelli recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Maccelli is starting to warm up with three helpers over the last two games, all coming on the power play. He was held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the season. The 23-year-old winger has added nine shots on net and two PIM while playing on the second line and second power-play unit early in the campaign.