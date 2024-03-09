Maccelli notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Maccelli has maintained strong offense lately, earning five points over five games in March. The 23-year-old winger set up a Logan Cooley tally late in the first period. Maccelli has 11 goals, 34 assists, 10 power-play points, 116 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 64 outings this season. He's a little off his pace from last season (49 points in 64 games), but it's still been a solid second full campaign for Maccelli.