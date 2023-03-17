Maccelli recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Maccelli continues to play well in March with two goals and six helpers through nine games this month. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 38 points (11 on the power play), 42 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 51 appearances. He can provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of more assists and power-play production.
