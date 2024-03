Maccelli notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Maccelli punctuated February with a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists). The 23-year-old has picked up some extra playing time with Clayton Keller (upper body) out. Maccelli has 10 goals, 30 helpers, 104 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 59 appearances this season, working mainly on the second line with power-play time.