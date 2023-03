Maccelli scored a pair of goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Maccelli has multiple shots in consecutive games for the first time since November, and it's paying off. He's scored three goals over his last two outings, and six of his 10 tallies this season have come in March. It's a sign of the 22-year-old's growing comfort with the pace of NHL play. He's up to 43 points, 53 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 57 appearances this season.