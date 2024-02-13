Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Maccelli entered Monday on an 11-game goal drought, during which he earned five assists while taking 12 shots on net. The 23-year-old has made some strides to shoot more this season, but he's still a pass-first player. He's been effective in a second-line role role with eight tallies, 34 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 appearances.