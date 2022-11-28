Maccelli picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Maccelli assisted on third-period goals from Lawson Crouse and Janis Moser. The 22-year-old has been a bright spot on a struggling Coyotes team with a goal and 12 assists through 18 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Registers 10th helper•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Notches power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: One of each Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Sets up both goals in loss•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Earns power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Adds power-play assist•