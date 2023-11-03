Maccelli notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Maccelli was the middleman on a passing play, setting up Lawson Crouse nicely for the Coyotes' second goal. The helper extended Maccelli's point streak to seven games -- he has a goal and seven assists in that span, accounting for all of his offense through 10 appearances. The playmaking winger has added 18 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role.