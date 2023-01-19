Maccelli (lower body) might be able to return as soon as next week, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Maccelli, who last played Dec. 23, was originally projected to be out for six weeks, so he might end up returning ahead of schedule. The 22-year-old has three goals and 22 points in 30 contests this season. He will likely serve in a top-six role and get power-play ice time when he's healthy.
