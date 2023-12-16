Maccelli scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sharks.

Maccelli's second-period tally was the only goal that counted in the game -- the Sharks had two overturned on video reviews. The winger has scored in each of the last two games and has a point in five straight, adding three assists in that span. The 23-year-old is up to six goals, 22 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 29 outings overall. Maccelli has been a fixture on the second line and is showing no signs of slowing down on offense.