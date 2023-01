Maccelli (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday against Anaheim, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Maccelli, who has been out of action since Dec. 23, has three goals, 22 points and 23 shots on net in 30 games this season. He could return before the All-Star break. The Coyotes host St. Louis on Thursday and visit the Ducks on Saturday.