Maccelli recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Maccelli has racked up a goal and five assists, including three power-play points, through six games in November. He remains firmly in a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has 10 points, 11 shots on net, 10 PIM and seven power-play points.