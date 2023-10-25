Maccelli notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Maccelli's put his slow start to rest with four helpers over his last three games. His assist Tuesday was his first even-strength point of the campaign, which came on a Jack McBain tally in the first period. Maccelli remains a strong playmaking winger, but he's also picked up 10 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through six contests this season. As a rookie in 2022-23, he had 11 goals, 38 assists and 61 shots over 64 games.