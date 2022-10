Maccelli recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Maccelli was shuffled to and from AHL Tucson earlier in the week, but it appears he's ready to stick in the NHL this year. The 22-year-old has played in a middle-six role through two games, adding one shot on net, a hit and a minus-1 rating. He'll see some power-play time, but most of the Coyotes' depth forwards are unlikely to score enough to earn fantasy interest in redraft formats.