Maccelli notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Maccelli reached the 30-assist mark with the helper, which also extended his point streak to four games. In that span, he has a goal and four assists. The 22-year-old rookie up to 35 points, 39 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 48 contests, primarily in a middle-six role.