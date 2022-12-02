Maccelli scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Maccelli has a goal and three assists in two games since he sat out a pair of contests as a healthy scratch. The 22-year-old has gone four games without recording multiple shots on goal -- he remains more of a pass-first player while seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time. The rookie has two goals, 13 assists, 16 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 19 outings overall.