Maccelli scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Maccelli set up a Lawson Crouse goal in the first minute of the game. Late in the first period, Maccelli's power-play tally gave the Coyotes the lead for good. He's been a factor with the man advantage, earning six of his nine points this season on the power play. The goal was his first of the year, and he's added six shots on net, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 12 contests.