Maccelli (lower body) will be out for six weeks, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Maccelli was injured in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Los Angeles. He sits third on the Coyotes with 22 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 30 games this season. Maccelli also ranks second among all NHL rookies in scoring. Jack McBain moved up for Arizona on Friday after Maccelli was injured, while Nick Ritchie received an increase in power-play time.