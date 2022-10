Maccelli recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Maccelli helped out on Dylan Guenther's second-period tally. The power play has been a strong aspect of the Coyotes' game generally, and Maccelli has done his part with all three of his assists this year coming with the man advantage. He's added just two shots on net and a minus-2 rating in six contests, so he still needs to work on rounding out his production before he can be considered for fantasy.