Maccelli registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Maccelli helped out on Lawson Crouse's first-period mark. The 23-year-old Maccelli is getting back on track with a point in each of the last two contests after opening January with three scoreless efforts. The winger has seven goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances in a second-line role this season.