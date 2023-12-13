Maccelli scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Maccelli has racked up a goal and three assists during a four-game point streak, though he's also gone minus-4 in that span. The 23-year-old has taken multiple shots in seven of his last eight outings -- he's averaging just over two shots per game, more than doubling his rate from last season. Maccelli has 21 points, including five on the power play, 57 shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 contests overall. His current pace suggests he could challenge for a 60-point season.