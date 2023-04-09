Maccelli scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Maccelli was a hero in this contest. He scored the game-tying goal with 35 seconds left in the third period, then set up Barrett Hayton's game-winner with a minute left in overtime. Maccelli has a goal and four assists during his four-game point drought. The 22-year-old rookie winger is up to 11 tallies 48 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 62 contests.