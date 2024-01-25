Maccelli recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

This was Maccelli's third straight game with an assist as he builds some momentum before the bye week. The 23-year-old winger has gone seven games without a goal. Maccelli has 32 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 46 appearances, putting him behind the pace that saw him produce 49 points in 64 games a year ago. He should still top that production overall if he stays healthy.