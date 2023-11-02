Maccelli recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Maccelli extended his point streak to six games (one goal, six helpers), accounting for all of his offense this season. The 23-year-old set up linemate Lawson Crouse's second goal of the game. Maccelli continues to look more confident with 18 shots on net through nine contests, though he's still more of a pass-first player. He should remain in a second-line role with time on the second power-play unit.