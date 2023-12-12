Maccelli notched a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Maccelli doesn't normally see minutes on the penalty kill, but he was out there as a 4-on-4 situation changed into a shorthanded one. He fed Michael Carcone for the Coyotes' second goal. Maccelli has a helper in each of the last three games, and he's now up to 20 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 27 contests. The playmaking winger continues to offer steady offense in a second-line role.