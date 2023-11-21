Maccelli posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Maccelli has a goal and two helpers over his last four games. The 23-year-old reached the 10-assist mark when he helped out on Lawson Crouse's second-period tally Monday. Through 18 contests overall, Maccelli is up to 13 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating while holding down a middle-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit.
