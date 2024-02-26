Maccelli scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

This was Maccelli's second straight game with a goal. The 23-year-old winger has three tallies and three assists over nine outings in February while continuing to play on the Coyotes' second line. He could see increased responsibilities following Clayton Keller (upper body) leaving Sunday's game. Maccelli has 10 goals, 38 points, 98 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 57 contests overall.