Maccelli logged two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Maccelli helped out on goals by Lawson Crouse and Sean Durzi as the Coyotes bounced back from a four-goal deficit. Over his last 10 games, Maccelli has contributed two goals and seven helpers. The 23-year-old playmaker is up to 26 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances this season while playing on the second line. He's on track to push for a 60-point total in his second full campaign.