Maccelli recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

This was Maccelli's first point in three contests since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him over a month. The 22-year-old has resumed a top-six role with power-play time, but he continues to provide mostly playmaking and little else. He's at three goals, 20 helpers, 25 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 33 contests this season.