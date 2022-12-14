Maccelli was credited with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Maccelli helped out on a Nick Bjugstad goal in the third period. The assist got Maccelli to the 20-point mark (two goals, 18 helpers) for the season, and he's earned nine of those points in the last eight games. For the season, he's added 19 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, but the bulk of his fantasy value will come from his strong playmaking and power-play role.