Maccelli posted an assist in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Kraken.

In a battle between top rookies, both Maccelli and Matty Beniers earned a helper, though the latter's came on a shorthanded goal. That's not to take away from Maccelli, who has 15 points over 18 contests since the start of March to insert himself into the Calder Trophy conversation. The 22-year-old is at 45 points, 57 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 60 games this season.