Maccelli posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Maccelli has been solid lately, racking up two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 23-year-old winger continues to play on the second line, and it looks like he'll stay there while Alex Kerfoot takes Clayton Keller's (upper body) spot on the top line. Maccelli is up to 39 points, 102 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 58 appearances this season.