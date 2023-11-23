Maccelli recorded two assists in a 6-5 home loss against the Blues.

Maccelli ended up with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in 18:26 of ice time across 25 shifts. It was his first multi-point showing in 16 games dating back to Oct. 19, which, ironically, came against the Blues, too. He has managed a goal and four points with a plus-1 rating in the past three games. Maccelli will try to extend his point streak to four games Saturday on the road against the Golden Knights.