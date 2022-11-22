Maccelli logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Maccelli helped out on a Lawson Crouse goal in the second period. The assist was Maccelli's second in four games and his 10th of the year. He's tied with Seattle's Matty Beniers for the rookie scoring lead with 11 points. Maccelli has added 15 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating while earning seven of his points on the power play through 17 contests.