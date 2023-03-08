Maccelli logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Maccelli helped out on the Coyotes' first and last goals in the contest. The playmaking rookie has racked up two goals and eight helpers over his last 11 appearances. For the season, Maccelli's at 33 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 46 outings.