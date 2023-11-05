Maccelli recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Maccelli extended his point streak to eight games when he set up Janis Moser's first-period tally. During the streak, Maccelli has a goal and eight helpers, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 23-year-old winger is thriving on the second line alongside Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad. Maccelli also has 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances. While he still doesn't shoot or score at a high volume, his playmaking is among the best on the young Coyotes roster.