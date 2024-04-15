Maccelli scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Maccelli has five goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The 23-year-old winger put the Coyotes ahead 2-0 early in the first period Sunday, but the Flames were resilient to battle back from three deficits in the game. Maccelli has been quite productive in his second full season, posting 16 goals, 56 points, 147 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 81 appearances.