Maccelli scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Maccelli opened the scoring just 37 seconds into the game. The winger has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests after opening the season with three scoreless efforts. He's picked up a goal, four assists, 13 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over seven outings overall. Maccelli continues to work on the second line and second power-play unit, providing some depth scoring for a young Coyotes team.